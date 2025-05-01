Which of the following lists the three main sales forecasting techniques commonly used in financial accounting?
A
Qualitative techniques, time series analysis, and causal models
B
Ratio analysis, break-even analysis, and regression analysis
C
Budgeting, variance analysis, and scenario planning
D
Horizontal analysis, vertical analysis, and trend analysis
step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Sales forecasting techniques are methods used to predict future sales based on historical data, market trends, and other influencing factors. These techniques are essential for financial planning and decision-making.
Review the options provided in the question. Each option lists different techniques, but only one set corresponds to the commonly used sales forecasting methods in financial accounting.
Clarify the three main sales forecasting techniques: Qualitative techniques involve expert judgment and market research; time series analysis uses historical data to identify patterns over time; causal models analyze relationships between variables to predict sales.
Eliminate incorrect options by identifying techniques that are not directly related to sales forecasting. For example, ratio analysis and break-even analysis are tools for financial analysis, not forecasting. Similarly, budgeting and variance analysis are part of financial planning, not forecasting.
Select the correct answer based on the explanation: Qualitative techniques, time series analysis, and causal models are the three main sales forecasting techniques commonly used in financial accounting.
