To calculate WACC, use the formula: \( WACC = \left( \frac{E}{V} \times Re \right) + \left( \frac{D}{V} \times Rd \times (1 - Tc) \right) \), where \( E \) is the market value of equity, \( D \) is the market value of debt, \( V \) is the total value of capital (equity + debt), \( Re \) is the cost of equity, \( Rd \) is the cost of debt, and \( Tc \) is the corporate tax rate.