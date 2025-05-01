Which of the following are components used in the construction of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)?
A
Net income and retained earnings
B
Cost of equity, cost of debt, and their respective proportions in the capital structure
C
Total revenue and total expenses
D
Inventory turnover and accounts receivable turnover
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). WACC is the average rate of return a company is expected to pay its investors (both equity and debt holders) to finance its assets. It is calculated by weighting the cost of equity and cost of debt based on their proportions in the company's capital structure.
Identify the components of WACC. The key components are: (1) Cost of equity, which represents the return required by equity investors, (2) Cost of debt, which represents the effective interest rate paid by the company on its debt, and (3) The respective proportions of equity and debt in the company's capital structure.
Exclude irrelevant options. Net income and retained earnings, total revenue and total expenses, and inventory turnover and accounts receivable turnover are not components of WACC. These are financial metrics used for other purposes, such as profitability analysis or operational efficiency.
Recognize that the correct components are cost of equity, cost of debt, and their respective proportions in the capital structure. These are directly tied to the calculation of WACC and reflect the company's financing costs.
To calculate WACC, use the formula: \( WACC = \left( \frac{E}{V} \times Re \right) + \left( \frac{D}{V} \times Rd \times (1 - Tc) \right) \), where \( E \) is the market value of equity, \( D \) is the market value of debt, \( V \) is the total value of capital (equity + debt), \( Re \) is the cost of equity, \( Rd \) is the cost of debt, and \( Tc \) is the corporate tax rate.
