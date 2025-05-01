Which of the following is a desirable characteristic when choosing a line of credit?
A
High annual fees
B
Limited access to funds
C
Low interest rate
D
Strict repayment terms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a line of credit: A line of credit is a flexible loan from a financial institution that allows borrowers to access funds up to a predetermined limit. It is often used for short-term financing needs.
Identify desirable characteristics of a line of credit: Desirable characteristics typically include low interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and easy access to funds. These features make borrowing more affordable and convenient.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each characteristic mentioned (high annual fees, limited access to funds, low interest rate, strict repayment terms) to determine which aligns with the desirable traits of a line of credit.
Focus on the correct answer: Low interest rate is a desirable characteristic because it reduces the cost of borrowing, making the line of credit more financially advantageous for the borrower.
Conclude the reasoning: Characteristics such as high annual fees, limited access to funds, and strict repayment terms are undesirable because they increase costs or limit flexibility, which are contrary to the benefits of a good line of credit.
