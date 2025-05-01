What is the main advantage of using mutual funds for individual investors?
A
They allow investors to avoid paying any management fees.
B
They guarantee a fixed rate of return regardless of market conditions.
C
They eliminate all investment risks for shareholders.
D
They provide diversification by pooling money from many investors to invest in a variety of securities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mutual funds: Mutual funds are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of securities such as stocks, bonds, and other assets.
Recognize the main advantage of mutual funds: Diversification is the key benefit. By investing in a variety of securities, mutual funds reduce the risk associated with holding a single investment.
Clarify misconceptions: Mutual funds do not eliminate all investment risks, guarantee fixed returns, or avoid management fees. Instead, they aim to balance risk and return through diversification.
Consider the role of professional management: Mutual funds are managed by professional fund managers who make investment decisions on behalf of the investors, further enhancing the potential for informed and strategic investment.
Conclude the advantage: The pooling of money from many investors allows mutual funds to access a wide range of securities, providing individual investors with exposure to diversified investments that might otherwise be difficult to achieve on their own.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian