Clarify the incorrect options: Review each of the incorrect statements provided in the question. For example, the claim that 20-year-olds are required by law to invest only in employer-sponsored retirement plans is false, as there is no such legal restriction. Similarly, the idea that they receive higher investment returns than older investors is not universally true and does not address the difficulty in investing. Lastly, the statement that they are not allowed to open investment accounts until age 30 is factually incorrect.