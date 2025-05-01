The length of time that a company holds inventory prior to selling it is called the:
A
Gross profit margin
B
Net sales period
C
Accounts receivable turnover
D
Inventory holding period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory holding period: It refers to the average length of time a company holds inventory before it is sold. This metric is crucial for assessing the efficiency of inventory management.
Differentiate between the terms provided in the question: Gross profit margin measures profitability, net sales period is not a standard accounting term, and accounts receivable turnover measures how efficiently receivables are collected. None of these relate to the time inventory is held.
Recognize that the inventory holding period is a key component of the operating cycle, which includes the time taken to purchase inventory, sell it, and collect cash from customers.
Learn the formula for calculating the inventory holding period: \( \text{Inventory Holding Period} = \frac{\text{Average Inventory}}{\text{Cost of Goods Sold}} \times 365 \). This formula helps determine the average number of days inventory is held.
Apply this understanding to the question: The inventory holding period is the correct term that describes the length of time a company holds inventory prior to selling it.
