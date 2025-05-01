A company reports the following information: Gross Sales of \$500,000, Sales Returns and Allowances of \$20,000, and Sales Discounts of \$10,000. What is the Net Sales amount?
A
\$490,000
B
\$470,000
C
\$480,000
D
\$500,000
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of Net Sales. Net Sales is calculated by subtracting Sales Returns and Allowances and Sales Discounts from Gross Sales. The formula is: Net Sales = Gross Sales - (Sales Returns and Allowances + Sales Discounts).
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem. Gross Sales = $500,000, Sales Returns and Allowances = $20,000, and Sales Discounts = $10,000.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes:
Step 4: Perform the subtraction step-by-step. First, add Sales Returns and Allowances ($20,000) and Sales Discounts ($10,000) together. Then subtract this total from Gross Sales ($500,000).
Step 5: The result of the subtraction will give you the Net Sales amount. Ensure all calculations are accurate and double-check your work.
