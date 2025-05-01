Given the following information for Mouse Inc. for the year 20X1:- Net Sales: \$500,000- Cost of Goods Sold: \$320,000- Operating Expenses: \$100,000- Interest Expense: \$10,000- Income Tax Expense: \$14,000Calculate Mouse Inc.'s profit margin for the year 20X1.Profit margin is calculated as:\[\text{Profit Margin} = \frac{\text{Net Income}}{\text{Net Sales}} \times 100\%\]
A
11.2%
B
9.6%
C
14.8%
D
13.2%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by calculating the Net Income for Mouse Inc. Net Income is determined by subtracting all expenses (Cost of Goods Sold, Operating Expenses, Interest Expense, and Income Tax Expense) from Net Sales. Use the formula: \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Net Sales} - (\text{Cost of Goods Sold} + \text{Operating Expenses} + \text{Interest Expense} + \text{Income Tax Expense}) \).
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula for Net Income. Net Sales = \( \$500,000 \), Cost of Goods Sold = \( \$320,000 \), Operating Expenses = \( \$100,000 \), Interest Expense = \( \$10,000 \), and Income Tax Expense = \( \$14,000 \).
Step 3: Perform the addition of all expenses: \( \text{Total Expenses} = \text{Cost of Goods Sold} + \text{Operating Expenses} + \text{Interest Expense} + \text{Income Tax Expense} \).
Step 4: Subtract the Total Expenses from Net Sales to calculate Net Income: \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Net Sales} - \text{Total Expenses} \).
Step 5: Use the Profit Margin formula to calculate the profit margin: \( \text{Profit Margin} = \frac{\text{Net Income}}{\text{Net Sales}} \times 100\% \). Substitute the calculated Net Income and Net Sales into the formula to determine the profit margin.
