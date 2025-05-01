When a business issues common stock, what does it give to its owners?
A
A fixed interest payment
B
Ownership interest in the company
C
A loan to be repaid by the company
D
A liability to the company
1
Understand the concept of common stock: Common stock represents ownership in a company. When a business issues common stock, it is essentially selling ownership shares to investors, who then become part-owners of the company.
Clarify the nature of ownership interest: Owners of common stock have a claim on the company's assets and earnings. They also have voting rights in corporate decisions, such as electing the board of directors.
Eliminate incorrect options: A fixed interest payment is associated with debt instruments like bonds, not common stock. A loan to be repaid by the company refers to borrowing, which is unrelated to issuing common stock. A liability to the company is incorrect because issuing common stock creates equity, not liabilities.
Focus on the correct answer: Ownership interest in the company is the correct choice because common stockholders are equity holders who share in the company's success or failure.
Summarize the key takeaway: When a business issues common stock, it provides ownership interest to its investors, granting them rights to participate in the company's growth and governance.
