Which of the following accounts is considered a temporary (nominal) account?
A
Retained Earnings
B
Equipment
C
Service Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of temporary (nominal) accounts: Temporary accounts are used to record transactions for a specific accounting period and are closed at the end of the period. These accounts include revenues, expenses, and dividends. They do not carry balances forward to the next accounting period.
Contrast temporary accounts with permanent accounts: Permanent accounts, such as assets, liabilities, and equity accounts, are not closed at the end of the accounting period. They carry their balances forward to the next period.
Analyze the given options: Retained Earnings is a permanent equity account, Equipment is a permanent asset account, and Accounts Receivable is a permanent asset account. Service Revenue, however, is a temporary account because it records income earned during the period and is closed to Retained Earnings at the end of the period.
Explain why Service Revenue is temporary: Service Revenue is part of the income statement and reflects the revenue earned during the accounting period. At the end of the period, its balance is transferred to Retained Earnings, effectively resetting its balance to zero for the next period.
Conclude the identification: Based on the definitions and characteristics of temporary accounts, Service Revenue is the correct answer as it is closed at the end of the accounting period.
