Which of the following is a characteristic of salary wages?
A
They fluctuate daily based on company profits.
B
They are typically fixed amounts paid regularly, regardless of hours worked.
C
They are paid based on the number of units produced.
D
They are only paid to temporary employees.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of salary wages: Salary wages are fixed amounts paid to employees on a regular basis, typically weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, regardless of the number of hours worked or units produced.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the definition of salary wages.
Option 1: 'They fluctuate daily based on company profits' - This is incorrect because salary wages are fixed and do not depend on daily company performance.
Option 3: 'They are paid based on the number of units produced' - This describes piece-rate wages, not salary wages.
Option 4: 'They are only paid to temporary employees' - This is incorrect because salary wages can be paid to both permanent and temporary employees. The correct answer is Option 2: 'They are typically fixed amounts paid regularly, regardless of hours worked.'
