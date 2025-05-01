Which of the following is true of sales messages sent through direct mail?
A
They are always less expensive than digital marketing methods.
B
They allow for personalized communication with potential customers.
C
They guarantee a higher response rate than other forms of advertising.
D
They cannot be targeted to specific customer segments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about the characteristics of sales messages sent through direct mail, specifically comparing them to other marketing methods.
Analyze each option provided: Evaluate whether each statement is true or false based on the principles of marketing and direct mail communication.
Option 1: 'They are always less expensive than digital marketing methods.' - This is not true because direct mail often involves printing, postage, and distribution costs, which can be higher than digital marketing methods.
Option 2: 'They allow for personalized communication with potential customers.' - This is true because direct mail can be customized with specific names, addresses, and tailored messages for individual recipients.
Option 3: 'They guarantee a higher response rate than other forms of advertising.' - This is not true because response rates depend on various factors, including the quality of the campaign and the target audience. Direct mail does not guarantee higher response rates universally.
