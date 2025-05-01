Which two of the following are essential pieces of information required to complete an initial mortgage loan application?
A
Applicant's income and employment details
B
Applicant's preferred loan officer
C
Property address being financed
D
Applicant's favorite color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A mortgage loan application requires specific financial and property-related information to assess the applicant's eligibility and process the loan.
Identify the essential pieces of information: For an initial mortgage loan application, the lender needs details that directly impact the loan approval process, such as the applicant's income and employment details, which help determine their ability to repay the loan.
Recognize the importance of property details: The property address being financed is crucial because it identifies the collateral for the loan and allows the lender to assess the property's value and suitability for financing.
Eliminate irrelevant information: Applicant's preferred loan officer and favorite color are not essential for the loan application process, as they do not impact the financial or property evaluation.
Conclude that the essential pieces of information required to complete an initial mortgage loan application are the applicant's income and employment details and the property address being financed.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian