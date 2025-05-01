Which of the following is NOT a built-in financial function available in Excel?
A
IRR (Internal Rate of Return)
B
PMT (Payment for a loan)
C
NPV (Net Present Value)
D
ROI (Return on Investment)
1
Understand the context of the question: Excel provides built-in financial functions to help users perform various financial calculations efficiently. These functions are pre-programmed and widely used in financial analysis.
Review the financial functions mentioned in the question: IRR (Internal Rate of Return), PMT (Payment for a loan), NPV (Net Present Value), and ROI (Return on Investment).
Recall that IRR is a built-in Excel function used to calculate the internal rate of return for a series of cash flows.
Recall that PMT is a built-in Excel function used to calculate the payment for a loan based on constant interest rates and fixed payments.
Recall that NPV is a built-in Excel function used to calculate the net present value of an investment based on a series of cash flows and a discount rate. ROI (Return on Investment), however, is not a built-in Excel function, as it requires manual calculation or custom formulas.
