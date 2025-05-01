Which of the following individuals has correctly balanced their checkbook after receiving a bank statement showing a $50 service charge and $200 in outstanding deposits?
A
Taylor ignores both the service charge and outstanding deposits when balancing the checkbook.
B
Alex subtracts the $50 service charge from the checkbook balance and adds the $200 outstanding deposits.
C
Jordan adds the $50 service charge and subtracts the $200 outstanding deposits from the checkbook balance.
D
Morgan only subtracts the $50 service charge but does not account for the outstanding deposits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of balancing a checkbook. Balancing a checkbook involves reconciling the checkbook balance with the bank statement by accounting for any discrepancies such as service charges, outstanding deposits, or checks that have not cleared.
Step 2: Identify the adjustments needed. In this case, the bank statement shows a $50 service charge (which reduces the checkbook balance) and $200 in outstanding deposits (which increases the checkbook balance). Both adjustments must be considered to correctly balance the checkbook.
Step 3: Analyze the actions of each individual. Taylor ignores both the service charge and outstanding deposits, which means the checkbook is not properly balanced. Morgan subtracts the $50 service charge but does not account for the $200 outstanding deposits, leading to an incomplete reconciliation. Jordan adds the $50 service charge and subtracts the $200 outstanding deposits, which is incorrect as the service charge should reduce the balance and the deposits should increase it.
Step 4: Evaluate Alex's approach. Alex subtracts the $50 service charge from the checkbook balance and adds the $200 outstanding deposits, which correctly accounts for both adjustments and ensures the checkbook is balanced.
Step 5: Conclude that Alex has correctly balanced their checkbook by properly reconciling the checkbook balance with the bank statement, considering both the service charge and outstanding deposits.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian