Which of the following best describes what reconciling a bank account involves?
A
Recording only the deposits made during the month.
B
Comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify and explain any differences.
C
Calculating the interest earned on savings accounts.
D
Preparing the company's income statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's cash records (e.g., the cash ledger or cash book) with the bank statement to identify and explain any differences between the two.
Identify the purpose of reconciliation: The goal is to ensure that the company's financial records are accurate and match the bank's records. This helps detect errors, omissions, or fraudulent activities.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'Recording only the deposits made during the month' is incorrect because reconciliation involves more than just deposits; it includes withdrawals, fees, and other transactions. Similarly, 'Calculating the interest earned on savings accounts' and 'Preparing the company's income statement' are unrelated to the reconciliation process.
Focus on the correct description: The correct answer is 'Comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify and explain any differences.' This accurately describes the reconciliation process.
Conclude with the importance of reconciliation: Regularly reconciling bank accounts ensures the accuracy of financial records, helps maintain proper cash management, and supports the preparation of reliable financial statements.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian