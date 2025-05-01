In a bank reconciliation, which of the following will require a journal entry by the company?
A
Deposits in transit
B
Errors made by the bank
C
Bank service charges deducted by the bank
D
Outstanding checks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Identify items that require journal entries: Journal entries are required for transactions that affect the company's books but are not yet recorded. These include items like bank service charges, interest income, or errors made by the company.
Analyze the options provided: Deposits in transit and outstanding checks are timing differences that do not require journal entries because they are already recorded in the company's books. Errors made by the bank do not require journal entries as they are corrected by the bank.
Focus on bank service charges: Bank service charges are deducted by the bank but may not yet be recorded in the company's books. A journal entry is required to account for these charges and adjust the cash balance in the company's records.
Prepare the journal entry: To record bank service charges, debit the appropriate expense account (e.g., Bank Service Charges Expense) and credit the Cash account to reflect the reduction in the company's cash balance.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian