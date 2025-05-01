Which of the following costs is NOT capitalized as part of the cost of a building on the balance sheet?
A
Annual property insurance after occupancy
B
Architectural fees for building design
C
Cost of installing elevators
D
Legal fees to purchase the building
1
Understand the concept of capitalized costs: Capitalized costs are expenditures that are included in the cost of an asset on the balance sheet. These costs are typically incurred to acquire, construct, or prepare the asset for its intended use.
Identify costs that are directly related to the acquisition or construction of the building: Costs such as architectural fees, elevator installation, and legal fees are typically capitalized because they are necessary to acquire or prepare the building for use.
Recognize costs that are incurred after the building is ready for use: Annual property insurance after occupancy is an example of a cost that is not capitalized. Instead, it is treated as a period expense and recorded on the income statement because it is a recurring cost related to the operation of the building.
Compare each option to determine whether it is a capitalized cost: Evaluate whether each cost is directly tied to acquiring or preparing the building for use. Costs incurred after the building is operational, such as annual property insurance, are not capitalized.
Conclude that the correct answer is the cost that is not capitalized: Based on the analysis, annual property insurance after occupancy is not capitalized as part of the building's cost on the balance sheet.
