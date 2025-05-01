Which inventory cost flow method most closely approximates the physical flow of inventory items in most businesses?
A
Specific Identification
B
Last-In, First-Out (LIFO)
C
Weighted Average Cost
D
First-In, First-Out (FIFO)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory cost flow methods: These methods determine how the cost of inventory is assigned to cost of goods sold and ending inventory. Common methods include Specific Identification, Last-In, First-Out (LIFO), Weighted Average Cost, and First-In, First-Out (FIFO).
Analyze the physical flow of inventory in most businesses: In many industries, inventory items are sold in the order they are received or produced. For example, perishable goods like food or medicine are typically sold in the order they arrive to avoid spoilage.
Evaluate the characteristics of each method: Specific Identification tracks individual items, which is impractical for large inventories. LIFO assumes the most recent inventory is sold first, which does not align with the physical flow in most businesses. Weighted Average Cost averages the cost of all inventory, which does not reflect the physical flow either.
Focus on FIFO: The First-In, First-Out method assumes that the oldest inventory (first purchased or produced) is sold first, which closely matches the physical flow of inventory in most businesses, especially those dealing with perishable goods or items with expiration dates.
Conclude that FIFO is the inventory cost flow method that most closely approximates the physical flow of inventory items in most businesses, as it aligns with the natural order of selling older inventory first.
