Multiple Choice
On January 1, a company purchased a two-year insurance policy at $2,400 per year in cash. At this time, the company included the entire value of the policy in Prepaid Insurance. The coverage began immediately. The adjusting entry necessary when preparing the June 30 financial statements would include:
On January 1, a company signed a two-year rental agreement policy at $4,800 per year in cash. At this time, the company included the payment of the lease in Rent Expense. The lease began immediately. The adjusting entry necessary when preparing the June 30 financial statements would include: