Using the high-low method, which of the following best describes how to estimate both the fixed and variable components of a company's maintenance cost?
A
Use only the highest activity level and its corresponding cost to estimate both fixed and variable costs.
B
Add the highest and lowest total costs together and divide by two to find the average, which represents the fixed cost.
C
Calculate the variable cost per unit by dividing the change in total cost by the change in activity, then subtract total variable cost at either the high or low activity level from the total cost to find fixed cost.
D
Subtract the lowest activity level from the highest activity level, then multiply by the total cost to find the variable cost component.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the high-low method. This method is used to separate the fixed and variable components of a mixed cost by analyzing the highest and lowest activity levels and their corresponding costs.
Step 2: Calculate the variable cost per unit. Use the formula: Variable Cost per Unit = (Change in Total Cost) / (Change in Activity Level). The change in total cost is the difference between the highest and lowest costs, and the change in activity level is the difference between the highest and lowest activity levels.
Step 3: Determine the total variable cost at either the high or low activity level. Multiply the variable cost per unit (calculated in Step 2) by the activity level (either high or low).
Step 4: Calculate the fixed cost. Subtract the total variable cost (calculated in Step 3) from the total cost at the corresponding activity level (either high or low). Fixed Cost = Total Cost - Total Variable Cost.
Step 5: Verify the results. Ensure that the fixed and variable costs calculated align with the given data and make sense in the context of the problem.
