A company records depreciation expense on fixed assets.
A company increases its current assets more than its current liabilities.
A company issues new shares of common stock.
A company pays off all of its long-term debt.
Understand the concept of net working capital: Net working capital is calculated as Current Assets minus Current Liabilities. It represents the liquidity available to a company for day-to-day operations.
Analyze the scenario where current assets increase more than current liabilities: If a company increases its current assets (e.g., inventory, accounts receivable, cash) more than its current liabilities (e.g., accounts payable, short-term debt), the net working capital will increase.
Relate this to the investment in net working capital: An increase in net working capital indicates that the company is investing more in its short-term assets relative to its short-term liabilities, which is referred to as an investment in net working capital.
Evaluate the other options provided: Depreciation expense on fixed assets does not directly affect net working capital because it is a non-cash expense. Issuing new shares of common stock affects equity, not net working capital. Paying off long-term debt affects long-term liabilities, not current liabilities.
Conclude that the correct answer is: A company increases its current assets more than its current liabilities, as this directly results in an investment in net working capital.
