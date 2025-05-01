Which element of the fraud triangle is most likely increased when organizations fail to maintain accurate, relevant, timely, and complete information?
A
Opportunity
B
Collusion
C
Rationalization
D
Pressure
1
Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization. These elements explain the conditions under which fraud is likely to occur.
Recognize that 'Opportunity' refers to the ability of an individual to commit fraud due to weaknesses in internal controls or systems, such as lack of oversight or poor information management.
Analyze the scenario where organizations fail to maintain accurate, relevant, timely, and complete information. This creates gaps in internal controls, increasing the likelihood of fraudulent activities.
Compare the elements of the fraud triangle. Weak information systems primarily increase 'Opportunity,' as they provide the chance for individuals to exploit the system without detection.
Conclude that the element most likely increased in this situation is 'Opportunity,' as the lack of proper information management directly impacts the ability to prevent and detect fraud.
