Banks typically come under financial stress because of:
A
excessive customer deposits and low loan demand
B
high levels of employee satisfaction and ethical culture
C
a combination of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization, as described by the Fraud Triangle
D
strict regulatory compliance and frequent external audits
1
Understand the concept of the Fraud Triangle, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These elements explain why individuals or organizations may commit fraud.
Recognize that financial stress in banks can arise when these three elements are present. For example, 'opportunity' might occur due to weak internal controls, 'pressure' could stem from financial targets or economic conditions, and 'rationalization' involves justifying unethical actions.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. Excessive customer deposits and low loan demand, high levels of employee satisfaction and ethical culture, and strict regulatory compliance and frequent external audits do not align with the Fraud Triangle.
Identify that the correct answer is the combination of opportunity, pressure, and rationalization, as described by the Fraud Triangle. This is the framework that explains financial stress due to fraudulent activities.
Conclude that understanding the Fraud Triangle is essential for identifying and mitigating risks of financial stress in banks, as it highlights the root causes of fraudulent behavior.
