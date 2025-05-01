Negative events which an organization or company has no control over are:
A
Internal controls
B
Opportunity risks
C
External risks
D
Fraudulent activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'external risks': These are negative events or circumstances that occur outside the organization and are beyond its control. Examples include natural disasters, economic downturns, or changes in government regulations.
Differentiate 'external risks' from other types of risks: Internal controls are mechanisms within the organization to safeguard assets and ensure accurate financial reporting. Opportunity risks involve potential losses or missed gains due to strategic decisions. Fraudulent activities are intentional acts of deception within or outside the organization.
Recognize that external risks are not influenced by the organization's actions or decisions, making them distinct from internal risks or risks related to opportunities.
Review examples of external risks to solidify understanding: For instance, a company facing supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical conflicts or experiencing financial losses due to a sudden change in currency exchange rates.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios: When analyzing risks in financial accounting, categorize them appropriately to ensure accurate risk assessment and management strategies.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian