In the context of financial accounting, the value of a car after 5 years is best classified as which type of data?
A
Nominal data
B
Ordinal data
C
Quantitative data
D
Qualitative data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data classifications in financial accounting: Nominal data refers to categories without a numerical value, Ordinal data involves ordered categories, Quantitative data represents numerical values, and Qualitative data describes non-numerical characteristics.
Identify the context of the problem: The value of a car after 5 years is a numerical figure, which can be measured and expressed in monetary terms.
Determine the appropriate classification: Since the value of the car is a measurable quantity, it falls under Quantitative data, which deals with numerical information.
Compare the options provided: Nominal and Qualitative data are non-numerical, and Ordinal data involves ranking or ordering, which does not apply to the car's value.
Conclude that the correct classification for the value of a car after 5 years is Quantitative data, as it represents a numerical measurement.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian