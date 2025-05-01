Analyze the options: Review each term provided in the question and determine its relevance to measuring overall performance. For example, 'Accounts Payable' refers to liabilities owed to suppliers, which is not a performance measure. 'Inventory Turnover' measures efficiency in managing inventory, but it is not an overall performance metric. 'Depreciation Expense' reflects the allocation of asset costs over time, which is an expense but not a direct measure of overall performance.