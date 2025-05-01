A backpack normally costs $25 but is on sale for $21. What is the percentage discount applied to the backpack?
A
20%
B
8%
C
12%
D
16%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating the percentage discount. The formula is: \( \text{Percentage Discount} = \frac{\text{Original Price} - \text{Sale Price}}{\text{Original Price}} \times 100 \).
Step 2: Identify the values given in the problem. The original price of the backpack is $25, and the sale price is $21.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. \( \text{Percentage Discount} = \frac{25 - 21}{25} \times 100 \).
Step 4: Simplify the numerator by subtracting the sale price from the original price. This gives \( 25 - 21 = 4 \).
Step 5: Divide the result by the original price and multiply by 100 to calculate the percentage discount. \( \text{Percentage Discount} = \frac{4}{25} \times 100 \).
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian