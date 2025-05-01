Landen Corporation uses a job order costing system. Which type of company is most likely to use this system?
A
A merchandising company that sells pre-packaged goods
B
A service company that provides custom consulting projects
C
A service company that offers standardized cleaning services
D
A merchandising company that operates a chain of retail stores
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job order costing: Job order costing is a system used to assign costs to specific jobs or projects. It is typically used by companies that produce unique or customized products or services, as opposed to standardized or mass-produced items.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each type of company listed in the problem to determine whether they are likely to use job order costing based on their business model and the nature of their products or services.
Option 1: A merchandising company that sells pre-packaged goods. Merchandising companies typically sell standardized products and do not require job order costing, as their costs are not tied to specific jobs or projects.
Option 2: A service company that provides custom consulting projects. Custom consulting projects involve unique services tailored to individual clients, making job order costing appropriate for tracking costs specific to each project.
Option 3: A service company that offers standardized cleaning services and Option 4: A merchandising company that operates a chain of retail stores. Both involve standardized services or products, which are better suited for process costing or other systems rather than job order costing.
