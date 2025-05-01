Understand the nature of the transaction: A cash sale of merchandise means the company receives cash immediately in exchange for goods sold. This impacts both the Cash account and the Sales Revenue account.
Identify the accounts involved: Since cash is received, the Cash account will be debited (increased). Sales Revenue, which represents income earned from selling goods, will be credited (increased).
Determine the correct journal entry format: In accounting, debits are recorded on the left side and credits on the right side. For this transaction, Debit Cash $3,000 and Credit Sales Revenue $3,000.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided options and rule out entries that do not align with the transaction. For example, Accounts Payable is not involved in a cash sale, and Accounts Receivable is used for credit sales, not cash sales.
Finalize the journal entry: The correct journal entry to record the $3,000 cash sale of merchandise is Debit Cash $3,000; Credit Sales Revenue $3,000.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian