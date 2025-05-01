Which of the following items is considered an explicit transaction in financial accounting?
A
Payment of rent to a landlord
B
Recognition of depreciation expense
C
Estimation of bad debt expense
D
Accrual of interest revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of explicit transactions in financial accounting. Explicit transactions are those that involve a clear, observable exchange of value between entities, such as cash payments or receipts.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it involves an explicit transaction. Explicit transactions typically involve physical or monetary exchanges.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Payment of rent to a landlord.' This involves a direct cash payment to the landlord, making it an explicit transaction.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Recognition of depreciation expense.' This is an accounting adjustment to allocate the cost of an asset over its useful life, which does not involve a direct exchange of value, so it is not an explicit transaction.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Estimation of bad debt expense' and 'Accrual of interest revenue.' Both are accounting estimates or adjustments that do not involve a direct exchange of value, so they are not explicit transactions.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian