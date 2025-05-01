Which of the following best describes the concept of double-entry accounting?
A
Transactions are recorded only when cash is received or paid.
B
Only revenue and expense accounts are affected by each transaction.
C
Every transaction is recorded with equal debits and credits in at least two accounts.
D
Each transaction is recorded only once in a single account.
Understand the concept of double-entry accounting: Double-entry accounting is a fundamental principle in financial accounting where every transaction affects at least two accounts, ensuring the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced.
Recognize the key feature of double-entry accounting: For every transaction, there are equal debits and credits recorded in the accounts. This ensures that the total debits always equal the total credits.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices and identify statements that do not align with the principle of double-entry accounting. For example, transactions are not recorded only when cash is received or paid, and each transaction is not recorded only once in a single account.
Focus on the correct option: The correct description of double-entry accounting is that every transaction is recorded with equal debits and credits in at least two accounts. This ensures the integrity and accuracy of financial records.
Apply the concept: Use this understanding to analyze transactions in practice, ensuring that for every debit entry, there is a corresponding credit entry in another account, maintaining the balance of the accounting equation.
