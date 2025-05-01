Which of the following failed to stop the widespread fraud at Wells Fargo?
A
Robust whistleblower protections
B
Comprehensive employee training on ethics
C
Strong external audits
D
Ineffective internal controls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to ensure the integrity of financial and operational information, compliance with laws and regulations, and prevention of fraud.
Analyze the role of whistleblower protections: Whistleblower protections are designed to encourage employees to report unethical or illegal activities without fear of retaliation. Evaluate whether these protections were robust enough to address the fraud at Wells Fargo.
Evaluate employee training on ethics: Comprehensive ethics training aims to educate employees about ethical behavior and decision-making. Consider whether the training was effective in preventing unethical practices at Wells Fargo.
Assess the effectiveness of external audits: External audits are conducted by independent parties to verify the accuracy of financial statements and compliance with regulations. Determine whether these audits were strong enough to detect and prevent fraud.
Focus on the importance of internal controls: Ineffective internal controls are often a root cause of widespread fraud. Examine how the lack of proper internal controls contributed to the fraudulent activities at Wells Fargo and why they failed to prevent the issue.
