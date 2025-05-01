Which of the following is a poor internal accounting control feature?
Requiring two signatures on checks above a certain amount
Segregating duties among different employees
Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions
Performing regular independent bank reconciliations
Understand the concept of internal accounting controls: Internal accounting controls are procedures and policies implemented by a company to ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and prevent fraud.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Evaluate whether each feature contributes to strong internal controls or represents a weakness in the system.
Option 1: Requiring two signatures on checks above a certain amount - This is a strong internal control feature as it prevents unauthorized disbursements and ensures oversight.
Option 2: Segregating duties among different employees - This is another strong internal control feature as it reduces the risk of fraud or errors by ensuring no single employee has control over all aspects of a financial transaction.
Option 3: Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions - This is a poor internal control feature because it creates an opportunity for fraud or errors without detection. Strong internal controls require separation of duties to mitigate risks.
