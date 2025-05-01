Which of the following is a defining characteristic of a fractional reserve banking system?
A
Banks must keep 100% of deposits on hand at all times.
B
Banks are required to keep only a portion of deposits as reserves and can lend out the remainder.
C
Banks can issue currency without any regulatory oversight.
D
Banks are prohibited from making loans to customers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a fractional reserve banking system: In this system, banks are required to keep only a portion of their deposits as reserves, while the remainder can be lent out to borrowers. This is a key feature that distinguishes it from other banking systems.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option provided in the problem and identify which ones do not align with the definition of a fractional reserve banking system. For example, the option stating that banks must keep 100% of deposits on hand is incorrect because it contradicts the fractional reserve principle.
Focus on the correct characteristic: The defining feature of a fractional reserve banking system is that banks are required to hold a fraction of deposits as reserves, not the full amount. This allows them to lend out the remaining portion, facilitating credit creation in the economy.
Consider regulatory oversight: Fractional reserve banking systems operate under regulatory frameworks that ensure banks maintain the required reserve ratio. This prevents excessive lending and ensures financial stability.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the option stating that banks are required to keep only a portion of deposits as reserves and can lend out the remainder. This aligns with the defining characteristic of a fractional reserve banking system.
