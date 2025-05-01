Which of the following is NOT an example of a qualitative forecasting technique?
A
Executive Opinions
B
Delphi Method
C
Market Research
D
Time Series Analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative forecasting techniques. Qualitative techniques rely on subjective judgment and opinions, while quantitative techniques use numerical data and statistical methods.
Review the options provided: Executive Opinions, Delphi Method, Market Research, and Time Series Analysis. Identify which techniques are qualitative and which are quantitative.
Executive Opinions involve gathering insights from experienced executives, making it a qualitative method based on subjective judgment.
The Delphi Method is a structured process of gathering expert opinions, also making it a qualitative forecasting technique.
Market Research involves collecting data from surveys or focus groups to understand consumer behavior, which is qualitative. Time Series Analysis, however, uses historical numerical data to predict future trends, making it a quantitative method and NOT a qualitative forecasting technique.
