Which one of the following transactions will increase the liquidity of a firm?
A
Paying off a short-term loan
B
Issuing shares for land
C
Collecting cash from accounts receivable
D
Purchasing equipment with cash
Step 1: Understand the concept of liquidity. Liquidity refers to a firm's ability to meet its short-term obligations and is typically measured by the availability of cash or assets that can be quickly converted into cash.
Step 2: Analyze each transaction in terms of its impact on cash or liquid assets. For example, paying off a short-term loan reduces cash, issuing shares for land does not directly affect cash, and purchasing equipment with cash decreases cash.
Step 3: Focus on the transaction 'Collecting cash from accounts receivable.' Accounts receivable represents money owed to the firm by customers. When cash is collected, it increases the firm's liquid assets (cash).
Step 4: Compare the liquidity impact of 'Collecting cash from accounts receivable' with the other transactions. This transaction directly increases cash, which is the most liquid asset, while the other transactions either reduce cash or involve non-liquid assets.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Collecting cash from accounts receivable' is the transaction that increases the liquidity of the firm because it converts a less liquid asset (accounts receivable) into cash, enhancing the firm's ability to meet short-term obligations.
