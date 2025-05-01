Which of the following documents is a form requesting the purchase of merchandise?
A
Purchase requisition
B
Receiving report
C
Voucher
D
Sales invoice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each document listed in the options. A purchase requisition is a document used internally within a company to request the purchase of goods or services. It is typically the first step in the procurement process.
A receiving report is a document prepared when goods are received, detailing the items received and their condition. It is used to verify that the goods match the purchase order.
A voucher is a document used to authorize payment for goods or services. It often includes details of the purchase and serves as evidence for the transaction.
A sales invoice is a document issued by a seller to a buyer, detailing the goods or services sold, the amount due, and payment terms. It is not used to request a purchase.
Based on the definitions, identify the document that specifically requests the purchase of merchandise. This document is the purchase requisition.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian