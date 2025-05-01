Review the definitions of the options provided: A 'Credit Memorandum' is a document issued by the seller to the buyer, indicating a reduction in the amount owed due to returns or allowances. A 'Debit Memorandum' is typically issued by the buyer to request a reduction in the amount owed. A 'Purchase Order' is a document created by the buyer to request goods or services. An 'Invoice' is a document issued by the seller to request payment for goods or services provided.