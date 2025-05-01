Periodic payments on installment notes typically include which of the following components?
A
Only principal
B
Only interest
C
Only service fees
D
Both principal and interest
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of installment notes: Installment notes are a type of loan where the borrower makes periodic payments to the lender over a specified period. These payments typically consist of two components: principal and interest.
Define principal: The principal is the original amount borrowed or the remaining balance of the loan that needs to be repaid. Each payment reduces the principal amount owed.
Define interest: Interest is the cost of borrowing money, calculated as a percentage of the outstanding principal. It compensates the lender for providing the loan.
Explain the structure of periodic payments: Each periodic payment on an installment note includes a portion allocated to reducing the principal and a portion allocated to paying the interest accrued on the outstanding balance.
Clarify why service fees are not included: Service fees are not typically part of the periodic payments on installment notes. These fees, if applicable, are usually separate charges and not part of the principal and interest components.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian