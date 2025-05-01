When using the high-low method in cost accounting, what does the slope represent?
A
The average cost per unit
B
The variable cost per unit
C
The total cost at the highest activity level
D
The total fixed cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the high-low method: The high-low method is a cost accounting technique used to separate fixed and variable costs from a mixed cost. It uses the highest and lowest activity levels to calculate the variable cost per unit (slope) and fixed costs.
Identify the formula for the slope: The slope in the high-low method represents the variable cost per unit. It is calculated using the formula: slope = (Change in total cost) / (Change in activity level).
Determine the change in total cost: Subtract the total cost at the lowest activity level from the total cost at the highest activity level. This gives the numerator for the slope calculation.
Determine the change in activity level: Subtract the activity level at the lowest point from the activity level at the highest point. This gives the denominator for the slope calculation.
Interpret the slope: The slope represents the variable cost per unit, which is the cost that changes in proportion to the activity level. It does not include fixed costs, which remain constant regardless of activity level.
