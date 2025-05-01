What is the maximum percentage of net spendable income that should typically be set aside for housing expenses?
A
15%
B
45%
C
25%
D
35%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net spendable income: Net spendable income refers to the amount of money left after taxes and other mandatory deductions, which can be used for discretionary spending and essential expenses.
Recognize the importance of budgeting for housing expenses: Housing expenses typically include rent or mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance costs.
Learn the general guideline for housing expenses: Financial experts often recommend that housing expenses should not exceed a certain percentage of net spendable income to ensure financial stability and avoid overextending oneself.
Compare the given options: Evaluate the percentages provided (15%, 25%, 35%, 45%) and identify the one that aligns with the widely accepted guideline for housing expenses.
Conclude based on financial principles: The maximum percentage of net spendable income that should typically be set aside for housing expenses is generally considered to be 25% to 35%, depending on individual circumstances and financial goals.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian