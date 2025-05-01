Why should Mary Ann and Nana create a business plan for their new venture?
A
To provide a roadmap for their business operations and attract potential investors.
B
To eliminate all risks associated with starting a business.
C
To ensure they pay less in taxes during their first year.
D
To guarantee immediate profitability.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a business plan: A business plan serves as a roadmap for the operations, goals, and strategies of a business. It helps entrepreneurs like Mary Ann and Nana clarify their vision and outline the steps needed to achieve their objectives.
Recognize the importance of attracting investors: A well-crafted business plan demonstrates the viability of the business idea, providing potential investors with confidence in the venture's potential for success.
Identify the misconception about eliminating risks: While a business plan helps mitigate risks by planning ahead, it cannot eliminate all risks associated with starting a business. Risk management is an ongoing process.
Clarify the tax implication misunderstanding: A business plan does not directly ensure lower taxes. Tax obligations depend on the business structure, income, and applicable tax laws, not the existence of a business plan.
Address profitability expectations: Immediate profitability is not guaranteed by a business plan. Instead, the plan helps set realistic financial goals and strategies to achieve profitability over time.
