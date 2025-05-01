Which of the following statements about expenditures on advertising is true?
A
Advertising expenditures are never reported on the income statement.
B
Advertising expenditures are recognized as revenue when the advertisement is published.
C
Advertising expenditures must always be capitalized as intangible assets.
D
Advertising expenditures are generally expensed in the period in which they are incurred.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of advertising expenditures: Advertising costs are typically considered operating expenses incurred to promote a company's products or services.
Review the accounting treatment for advertising expenditures: According to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), advertising costs are usually expensed in the period they are incurred, as they do not provide long-term benefits that can be capitalized.
Analyze why advertising expenditures are not capitalized: Capitalization is reserved for costs that provide future economic benefits, such as acquiring tangible or intangible assets. Advertising does not meet this criterion as its benefits are typically short-term.
Clarify why advertising expenditures are reported on the income statement: These costs are part of operating expenses and are included in the calculation of net income for the period.
Reject incorrect statements: Advertising expenditures are not recognized as revenue, nor are they excluded from the income statement. They are expensed in the period incurred, aligning with the matching principle in accounting.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian