Which of the following is NOT one of the five steps in the revenue recognition process under the current accounting standards?
A
Identify the contract with a customer
B
Recognize expenses as incurred
C
Determine the transaction price
D
Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the revenue recognition process under current accounting standards, which is governed by the five-step model outlined in ASC 606 (IFRS 15). This model is designed to ensure revenue is recognized accurately and consistently.
Step 2: Review the five steps in the revenue recognition process: (1) Identify the contract with a customer, (2) Identify the performance obligations in the contract, (3) Determine the transaction price, (4) Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations, and (5) Recognize revenue when (or as) the performance obligation is satisfied.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the question to the five steps in the revenue recognition process. The options include: 'Identify the contract with a customer,' 'Recognize expenses as incurred,' 'Determine the transaction price,' and 'Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations.'
Step 4: Note that 'Recognize expenses as incurred' is not part of the revenue recognition process. This phrase relates to expense recognition, which is a separate concept in accounting and not included in the five-step model for revenue recognition.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Recognize expenses as incurred,' as it does not belong to the five steps of the revenue recognition process under current accounting standards.
