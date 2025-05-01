Which of the following statements is correct regarding revenues?
A
Revenues are recognized when expenses are paid.
B
Revenues are recognized when they are earned, regardless of when cash is received.
C
Revenues are recognized only when cash is received from customers.
D
Revenues are recognized at the end of the fiscal year, regardless of when goods or services are delivered.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of revenue recognition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned, meaning when goods or services have been provided to the customer, regardless of when cash is received.
Review the incorrect statement 'Revenues are recognized when expenses are paid': This is incorrect because revenue recognition is not tied to the payment of expenses; it is based on earning the revenue.
Analyze the incorrect statement 'Revenues are recognized only when cash is received from customers': This is incorrect because under accrual accounting, revenue is recognized when earned, not necessarily when cash is received.
Evaluate the incorrect statement 'Revenues are recognized at the end of the fiscal year, regardless of when goods or services are delivered': This is incorrect because revenue recognition depends on the delivery of goods or services, not the fiscal year-end.
Conclude with the correct statement: 'Revenues are recognized when they are earned, regardless of when cash is received.' This aligns with the accrual basis of accounting, which is the standard method used in financial accounting.
