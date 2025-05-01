Which of the following statements about startup capital is FALSE?
A
Startup capital may come from personal savings, investors, or loans.
B
Startup capital is recorded as equity or liability on the balance sheet.
C
Startup capital can only be obtained through loans from financial institutions.
D
Startup capital is the initial funding used to start a business.
1
Understand the concept of startup capital: Startup capital refers to the initial funding required to start a business. It can come from various sources such as personal savings, investors, or loans.
Review how startup capital is recorded in financial accounting: Startup capital is typically recorded as equity if it comes from the owner's personal savings or investors, or as a liability if it is obtained through loans.
Analyze the statement 'Startup capital can only be obtained through loans from financial institutions': This statement is false because startup capital can come from multiple sources, not just loans.
Compare the false statement with the other options provided: Ensure that the other statements about startup capital are accurate and align with financial accounting principles.
Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming startup capital can only be obtained through loans, as it contradicts the broader definition and accounting treatment of startup capital.
