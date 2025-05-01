Which of the following lists correctly identifies the six primary business functions commonly recognized in accounting?
A
Research and development, production, marketing, distribution, customer service, and administration
B
Production, marketing, sales, human resources, accounting, and legal
C
Research and development, production, marketing, distribution, customer service, and human resources
D
Research and development, production, marketing, distribution, customer service, and accounting/finance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about the six primary business functions commonly recognized in accounting. These functions represent key areas of activity within a business that are essential for its operations and financial reporting.
Step 2: Review the options provided in the question. Each option lists different combinations of business functions. The goal is to identify the correct combination that aligns with accounting principles and practices.
Step 3: Recall the six primary business functions commonly recognized in accounting. These are: Research and Development, Production, Marketing, Distribution, Customer Service, and Accounting/Finance. These functions are integral to the business cycle and financial reporting.
Step 4: Compare the correct list of business functions to the options provided. Eliminate any options that include functions not part of the recognized six, such as 'human resources' or 'legal,' which are not part of the primary accounting functions.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is: Research and Development, Production, Marketing, Distribution, Customer Service, and Accounting/Finance. This list accurately reflects the six primary business functions recognized in accounting.
