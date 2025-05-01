In the context of accounting, business associate agreements (BAAs) are primarily used to:
A
Ensure that third parties handling sensitive financial or health information comply with privacy and security regulations.
B
Record business transactions in the general ledger.
C
Determine the method of inventory valuation for a company.
D
Calculate the depreciation expense for fixed assets.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Business Associate Agreements (BAAs): BAAs are legal contracts typically used in industries like healthcare and finance to ensure that third parties handling sensitive information comply with privacy and security regulations.
Identify the primary purpose of BAAs: They are designed to protect sensitive financial or health information, ensuring compliance with laws such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) in the healthcare sector.
Eliminate unrelated options: Recording business transactions in the general ledger, determining inventory valuation methods, and calculating depreciation expense are accounting tasks unrelated to the purpose of BAAs.
Focus on the correct context: BAAs are not directly involved in accounting processes but are crucial for regulatory compliance when sensitive information is shared with third parties.
Conclude that the correct answer is: Ensure that third parties handling sensitive financial or health information comply with privacy and security regulations.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian