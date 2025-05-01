The statement of cash flows is not useful for which of the following purposes?
A
Evaluating a company's liquidity and solvency
B
Identifying the sources and uses of cash during a period
C
Assessing a company's ability to generate cash
D
Determining the profitability of a company
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of cash flows: It provides information about cash inflows and outflows during a specific period, helping users evaluate liquidity, solvency, and cash generation capabilities.
Recognize that profitability is determined using the income statement, which focuses on revenues and expenses, not cash flows. Profitability is not directly assessed through the statement of cash flows.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Liquidity and solvency, sources and uses of cash, and ability to generate cash are all purposes of the statement of cash flows.
Identify that the correct answer is 'Determining the profitability of a company,' as this is not a purpose of the statement of cash flows.
Conclude that the statement of cash flows is primarily focused on cash-related activities, not profitability, which is assessed through other financial statements like the income statement.
